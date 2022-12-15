Sara Ali Khan Impress All With Her Midweek 'Moti-Vation'; Dare Not To Miss

If Sara Ali Khan is not travelling or posting photos from across the globe, she gets busy in the gym, sweating it out to be in shape. She is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in B-town and an inspiration for all. The actress often dishes out fitness goals with her workout videos. Taking the tradition forward, Sara has now served us with some midweek motivation.

In the video posted on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan can be seen performing a mix of exercises including jumping, squats, push-ups, and pull-ups. She wore a yellow bralette and multicoloured printed shorts. Using a cheeky caption for the video, the actress wrote, “Midweek Moti-vation”. Check out Sara Ali Khan’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Soon after the video was shared, friends, fans and followers took to the comment section lauding her workout routine. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri reacted with multiple fire emojis and wrote, “two favourites”. Photographer Dabboo Ratnani also posted a clapping hand emoji.

Fans too joined in the comment section showering love on their favourite actress. One user wrote, “I am eating while watching you work out”. Another user shared her struggle of continuing with a regular gym routine. “Ek din gym gayi thi 2 din body pain se ghar pe leti hui hoon aise fans hai hum. (I went to the gym for a day and spent the next 2 days at home lying in bed in pain. This is the kind of fan I am),” the comment read.

In another workout video, the actress had uploaded, she was seen offering a glimpse into her intense routine. The montage showed Sara indulging in calorie-burning exercises like running on the treadmill, strength training, squats and planks. Also known for her witty and humorous captions, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Monday motivation. Actually, jk (just kidding) just prepping for Christmas vacation”. She also used a cake emoji as a reference that all this workout is basically to enjoy the upcoming festival celebrations and enjoy some delicacies.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film in which she will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey in her pipeline. Besides this, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’ with Aditya Roy Kapoor.

