Sara Ali Khan Injures Nose, Shares Video with a Knock-Knock Joke

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a video with a bandage on her nose, which she later removed to reveal her bleeding nose. “Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine ," the actress wrote in the caption of the post. Sara lovingly calls her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘Iggy’. Fans expressed concern in the comment section of the post and asked if she was alright.

In an earlier post, the actress shared another video, where she has compiled snippets of playful and fun moments that she has shared with her friends whom she called “squad". “Peas in a pod. Meet my Squad ," she wrote alongside the video.

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The movie was a remake of the 1995 film of the same name with the original featuring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan. She will be next seen in director Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The musical drama has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though it is expected to be released later this year.

The actress has also reportedly signed Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal playing the titular role. The film is slated to go on floors soon.

