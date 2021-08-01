Sara Ali Khan Introduces Her 'Squad' with This Video on Instagram

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan celebrated Friendship Day on August 1 by sharing a video, where she has compiled snippets of playful and fun moments that she has shared with her friends whom she called “squad". “Peas in a pod . Meet my Squad ," the actress wrote in the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In an earlier post, the actress shared monochrome pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot. She is dressed in a black bra and thigh-high slit ruffled long skirt in the pictures. “Kash Kabhi Yu Ho Na Hasrate Na Junun Ho. Tera Khyaal Ho Aur Tu Ho Dil Me Bas Sukoon Ho .: @rohanshrestha: @florianhurel: @lakshmilehr: @parthmangla," the actress wrote alongside the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The movie was a remake of the 1995 film of the same name with the original featuring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan. She will be next seen in director Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The musical drama has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though it is expected to be released later this year.

The actress has also reportedly signed Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal playing the titular role. The film is slated to go on floors soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here