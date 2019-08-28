Sara Ali Khan Introduces Mommy Amrita Singh's 'Favourite Child', Fans Have Kartik Aaryan Question

Sara Ali Khan has just returned from Bangkok where she was shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to introduce her fans and followers with her mother Amrita Singh's "favourite child". You must be thinking it may be either Sara herself or her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Instead, it is a furry family member - her pet dog.

Taking to her Instagram, the Simmba actress shared an adorable picture of her "dog brother" and revealed the name Fuffy Singh. "Live Laugh Bark. Meet mommy's favourite child".

"Live Laugh Bark. Meet Mommy’s Favourite Child. #woof #fuffysingh #dogbrother,” Sara captioned the post.

The furry pup can be seen posing for the camera, sitting amid pillows with the names of Sara, Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh embroidered on them. Shared on Wednesday morning, Sara's post about Fuffy Singh garnered almost 5 lakh likes so far.

While many of Sara fans praised the adorable picture, some asked her about the pillow with her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan's name. A fan commented, "Where is Kartik's pillow?" Another asked, "Where is pillow having the name of Kartik?"

Recently, pictures of Kartik visiting Sara at the gym to meet her have been shared online. The actor even flew to Thailand to celebrate Sara's birthday, when she was bust with the shoot of Coolie No.1. Kartik posted a selfie with Sara on his Instagram and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Princess and Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask),” along with a heart emoji.

Kartik and Sara will share the screen space together for the first time in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie which is said to be a sequel of Love Aaj Kal. The film is expected to hit theatres on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.