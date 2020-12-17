Sara Ali Khan Introduces ‘Varuna’ Dhawan in This New BTS Video From Coolie No. 1 Set

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No. 1, has shared a behind the scenes video with her co-star. Varun can be seen patiently sitting and waiting for the costume artists to finish his look. On the other hand, Sara was commenting on his ‘nurse’ look from the film which is a remake of his father David Dhawan’s 1995 comic film of the same name, starring Govinda.

The video starts with Sara saying, “Please dekhiye (see).” She then goes on to call Varun as ‘Varuna’ and says ‘in all her glory’ to describe Varun’s look. In the video, Varun is wearing a pink coloured uniform that resembles the dress of a nurse. His nails are painted and he’s wearing lipstick as well along with other beauty products.

Sara continues to rhyme words in the video to describe the look of Varun. She throws in random rhyming words like ‘o ri chori,’ ‘and so gori,’ ‘I sunao lori’, ‘he wear dori’ and finally ‘dil chori’ to speak about Varun’s appearance.

The actress shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Meet the hottest Nurse ever Varuna Dhawan.” While poking fun at Varun, Sara can be seen gently caressing his wig. Her funny and random sentences amused people on the set and also in the comments section of Instagram.

The video has received more than 11 lakh views in just one hour after being shared by the actress. A fan of Sara commented, “You are so cute,” after seeing the video. Replying to Sara’s caption, another commenter said, “indeed the hottest.” Many commenters posted laughter emojis in the comments section of Sara’s video.

Coolie No. 1 will release on Christmas 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. The film also stars Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey and Rajpal Yadav.