Sara Ali Khan is a Born Star, Says Kareena Kapoor
Talking about Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath, Kareena Kapoor said, 'I am quite sure that the film will be a super hit but irrespective of that, I think she is a born star.'
A file photo of Sara Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor is all praises for her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan who will make her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. Applauding her acting skills, Kareena said Sara is a born star.
Kareena was interacting with media at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 on Sunday.
Kareena share warm bond with Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand Sara, too, is a fan of the actress. While interacting with media at the trailer launch of Kedarnath, the debutante said that she wants to imbibe professionalism of Kareena.
When asked about the debut of Sara, Kareena said, "I am quite sure that the film will be a super hit but irrespective of that, I think she is a born star."
At the award ceremony, all four leading actresses of Veere Di Wedding were awarded the Lux Golden Rose Award for the confident beauty of the year.
Talking about her feeling receiving the award, Kareena said, "I think every award is special. When an actor receives an award then it boosts his or her confidence."
Lux Golden Rose Awards celebrate Indian female actors for their beautiful and indomitable performances on the silver screen. In its third edition, Lux has taken things one step ahead and extended its support to UN for its HeForShe movement.
When asked Kareena whether she is going to attend wedding reception of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Mumbai, she said, "Yes... we will be there."
Kedarnathis a romantic movie set against the backdrop of the devastating deluge that struck the holy shrine in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand in 2013 and is slated to release on December 7.
