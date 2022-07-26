Sara Ali Khan is a Spitting Image of Mother Amrita Singh in This Unseen Pic From Their Trip

Sara Ali Khan had a long Europe vacation recently with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh and the Bollywood actress kept sharing glimpses of her trip with her Instagram family. The Atrangi Re actress is now back after her vacation but her mesmerizing pictures have not stopped coming in. On Tuesday, she took to social media to share a couple of unseen snaps from her tour. The first photo is a beautiful snap of Sara with her actress-mom Amrita Singh and what is more special is that the star kid looks like a spitting image of Singh. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo can be seen basking under the sun.

In the second and third photos, the actress flaunts her abs in a green crop top which she paired with pink shorts. The last photo is a selfie of Sara with her friend. Sharing the post, she quoted Charles Dickens. Her caption read, “And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love – of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away!”

Take a look:

Soon after she returned to Mumbai, she took to Instagram to share a video of her intense workout session. In the clip, she was seen performing several exercises.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film. Besides this, Sara has also been working on her next project with Vikrant Massey which is titled Gaslight. Sara recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season seven along with Janhvi Kapoor.

