English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sara Ali Khan is All Praises for Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh As they Wrap up Simmba
Sara Ali Khan shared a heartfelt post and thanks her stars for a chance to work with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer as they wrap up Simmba.
Sara Ali Khan shared a heartfelt post on Instagram along with a photograph with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh.
Loading...
Sara Ali Khan has completed the shooting of Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba — a remake of the Telugu hit Temper. She is all praises for the director and co-actor Ranveer Singh for the warmth and love they showered on her during the shooting of the film.
On the last day of the schedule, Sara Ali Khan became emotional and penned the heartfelt post on Instagram. While sharing a picture with Ranveer and Rohit, Sara wrote: "And that's a picture wrap. Thank you so much Rohit Shetty sir for all your warmth, patience, advice, direction, concern, compassion and lots more. Working with you has been a total blast.
"And Ranveer Singh you truly a star. Your energy is contagious, your passion is palpable and your positivity is incomparable. Seeing you two work with laser sharp focus and undying dedication made me realise why and how you both are where you you both are.."
On the other hand, Rohit Shetty also shared a picture with Ranveer. Praising him, Rohit said that no one else could have performed the role of Simmba better than him.
"6th June 2018, Exactly five Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories.
"It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far, " he added.
Simmba is slated to hit the theatres on December 28.
Follow @news18movies for more
On the last day of the schedule, Sara Ali Khan became emotional and penned the heartfelt post on Instagram. While sharing a picture with Ranveer and Rohit, Sara wrote: "And that's a picture wrap. Thank you so much Rohit Shetty sir for all your warmth, patience, advice, direction, concern, compassion and lots more. Working with you has been a total blast.
"And Ranveer Singh you truly a star. Your energy is contagious, your passion is palpable and your positivity is incomparable. Seeing you two work with laser sharp focus and undying dedication made me realise why and how you both are where you you both are.."
View this post on Instagram
And that’s a picture wrap ❤️ Thank you so much @itsrohitshetty sir for all your warmth, patience, advice, direction, concern, compassion and lots more. Working with you has been a total blast! And @ranveersingh you truly are a star. Your energy is contagious, your passion is palpable and your positivity is incomparable. Seeing you two work with this laser sharp focus and undying dedication made me realise why and how you both are where you both are. I really thank my lucky stars that I could work with both of you! ✨ #simmba #gratitude #boss
On the other hand, Rohit Shetty also shared a picture with Ranveer. Praising him, Rohit said that no one else could have performed the role of Simmba better than him.
"6th June 2018, Exactly five Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories.
"It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far, " he added.
Simmba is slated to hit the theatres on December 28.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan's Film Likely to Earn Rs 50 Crore
- The Stylish Duo Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Spotted on Diwali
- Rohit Shetty Wishes Ranveer and Deepika, Says I'm Proud That my Simmba is Marrying my Meenamma
- I-League: Real Kashmir Held to Draw in First Home Game Against Churchill Brothers
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...