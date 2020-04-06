Sara Ali Khan is an Epitome of Grace in This Throwback Dance Video

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actors of the current generation. Apart from her on-screen performances, the star has earned accolades for her knowledge in current affairs and the poise with which she expresses her views.

The Love Aaj Kal actress is also a trained dancer. She has proved her talent recently in an Instagram video.

“Monday motivation, Sara’s suggestion –dance edition. Revisit any previous tradition; Riyaaz, training, repetition; It will all come to fruition; And of course I must mention; In this ‘quarantine’ any routine will help your condition. #sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari,” she captioned the video uploaded on Monday.

In the clip, Sara can be seen grooving on the hit classic song Bhor Bhaye Panghat Pe from the 1978 classic Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

The Simbaa actor suggested that everyone should nurture their old habits to make the most of this time spent at home during the current lockdown. The actress can be seen dressed in a printed beige kurti paired with violet bangles.

Sara was presenting a graceful rendition of the popular number, originally enacted by Zeenat Aman in the Raj Kapoor movie.

The post has been shared widely among Sara’s followers, garnering more than 10 lakh views.

The Kedarnath star is awaiting her next release with Varun Dhawan. However, the movie Coolie No 1, which is slated to release on May 1, might get postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

