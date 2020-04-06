MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sara Ali Khan is an Epitome of Grace in This Throwback Dance Video

Sara Ali Khan is an Epitome of Grace in This Throwback Dance Video

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is a trained dancer, proved her talent in an Instagram video where she grooved to the hit classic song 'Bhor Bhaye Panghat Pe' from the 1978 classic Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Share this:

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actors of the current generation. Apart from her on-screen performances, the star has earned accolades for her knowledge in current affairs and the poise with which she expresses her views.

The Love Aaj Kal actress is also a trained dancer. She has proved her talent recently in an Instagram video.

“Monday motivation, Sara’s suggestion –dance edition. Revisit any previous tradition; Riyaaz, training, repetition; It will all come to fruition; And of course I must mention; In this ‘quarantine’ any routine will help your condition. #sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari,” she captioned the video uploaded on Monday.

In the clip, Sara can be seen grooving on the hit classic song Bhor Bhaye Panghat Pe from the 1978 classic Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

The Simbaa actor suggested that everyone should nurture their old habits to make the most of this time spent at home during the current lockdown. The actress can be seen dressed in a printed beige kurti paired with violet bangles.

Sara was presenting a graceful rendition of the popular number, originally enacted by Zeenat Aman in the Raj Kapoor movie.

The post has been shared widely among Sara’s followers, garnering more than 10 lakh views.

The Kedarnath star is awaiting her next release with Varun Dhawan. However, the movie Coolie No 1, which is slated to release on May 1, might get postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    969,276

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,318,229

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    276,187

     

  • Total DEATHS

    72,766

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres