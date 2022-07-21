Sara Ali Khan Is 'Back On Track' After Her London Vacation, Drops Motivating Workout Video

Sara Ali Khan recently returned to Mumbai after her London vacation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mommy Amrita Singh. Days after, the actress is now back to her normal routine. On Thursday, Sara took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she shared a glimpse of her intense workout session. In the clip, the Atrangi Re star was seen performing several exercises.

Along with the video, Sara wrote a poetic caption and wrote, “It’s good to be back Hogaya Holiday come back on track You must work hard, there’s no easy hack Just keep going- no time to slack ‍♀️⌛️ You cannot crack- so just attack! Oh! And remember supplement this effort with a healthy snack ”

Check Out Sara Ali Khan’s Workout Video Here:

Sara Ali Khan was in London a few days back with her brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita. The actress dropped several pictures from their vacation on social media. In one of the pictures, the brother-sister duo was seen posing on a street as they sported bright casuals. “Summer vibe. With my tribe. Kindly like, share, and subscribe,” Sara had written in the caption. In another picture, Sara was seen sitting in a car in a stunning fuchsia co-ord set and black sunglasses.

Latest News, <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a>, watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>