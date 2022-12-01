Sara Ali Khan Is 'Determined, Energetic and Sometimes Confused' In This ROFL Reel, Watch

Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading faces in tinsel town. Starting her career with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the stellar actress then went on to showcase her exceptional acting skills in films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Simmba and Atrangi Re. In addition to that, the gorgeous star kid has a quirky social media feed carefully curated with glimpses and moments from her exciting life filled with adventures and unique reels.

Following that trajectory, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share another fun reel showcasing herself in different moods and templates. For instance, in a bid to describe herself, she used words like ‘Always Ready For Some Fun’ ‘Night Owl’, ‘Sometimes Comfused’, ‘Determined’, ‘Always Always Hungry’, ‘Energetic’ etc. Throughout the reel, Sara can be seen associating those with some activities and expressions like mopping the floor and looking perpetually puzzled. One of the segments also showed her trying to push a huge wardrobe. She wrote in the caption, “When people ask me to describe myself 💁".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Needless to say, the reel garnered the attention of her fans as they swarmed the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote,

“Magnetic’. Another one asked, “So when are we meeting?". Someone else commented, “Describe kya karna hai. Itni cuteness kisne nahi dekhi hogi?" Another fan also stated, “Most empowered and incredible girl in this universe (with heart emojis)"

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to feature in Laxman Utekar’s untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal. Earlier this year, the duo wrapped up the shooting for the same and they had also shared the first look still and a note of thanks on Instagram. The still showed Sara and Vicky embracing while looking into each other’s eyes. The actor is also gearing up for Karan Johar’s bankrolled biopic film ‘Aye Watan…Mere Watan’ in which she would be seen essaying the role of Usha Mehta, a legendary freedom actor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here