Sara Ali Khan is Having a Great Time Vacationing in London with Family, See Pics

After having wrapped up filming Imtiaz Ali’s forthcoming directorial Love Aaj Kal 2 in which she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in London with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan.

The 23-year-old, who made her Bollywood debut last year in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, has been sharing snippets of her vacation on Instagram. In one picture, she can be seen wearing an iridescent blue jacket and eating her mother’s dessert. “Yummy in my Tummy with my Mommy,” she wrote alongside it.

In another, she is posing with Ibrahim outside a telephone booth. The siblings look chic in the image, with Sara wearing a black leather jacket and khakhi pants and Ibrahim donning striped black trousers and a blazer.

In another boomerang that Sara shared as an Instagram story, Ibrahim shoves her playfully as they take a stroll in a park.

Sara regularly posts photos with family on social media. On Father’s Day this year, she shared adorable photos from her childhood with her abba Saif Ali Khan. “Happy Fathers’ Day Abba ❤ Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate!” she captioned them.

Sara and Ibrahim are Amrita’s children with Saif, who is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

