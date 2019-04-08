English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sara Ali Khan is Having the Best Time in 'City Of Dreams' New York with Friends
After wrapping up one schedule of Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in New York City.
After wrapping up one schedule of Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in New York City.
After wrapping up a schedule of Love Aaj Kal 2, actress Sara Ali Khan is on vacation in New York with her friends, away from the eyes of the paparazzi. The Simmba actress has been giving a glimpse into her holiday scenes via her Instagram page.
"Just wandering in the city of dreams. Thank you Booking.com for this exciting escape. Can't wait to re-explore NYC," she wrote with one picture in which she is seen walking on a colourful street in casuals.
Her Instagram stories give a hint into what else she has been up to. One picture is from the Whitney Museum of American Art, while another is from LA Burdick Chocolates, and another from Laduree, Soho.
According to sources, Sara is staying at a luxurious five star hotel on Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, overlooking the Empire State Building.
Sara recently graced Vogue magazine's April cover issue. The cover describes the traits of the actress as 'unscripted, unflappable, unstoppable'. Giving out complete futuristic vibes, Sara can be seen posing like a true diva in a red open weave outfit and a white short dress with exaggerated shoulders by Louis Vuitton.
The Delhi schedule of Love Aaj Kal 2 wrapped up recently and the film's crew, including Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali, were seen celebrating with a party, but Sara was missing from the bash as she had finished her bit and left Delhi early.
