Sara Ali Khan Is Jet Lagged As She Travels To America, Says 'I Truly Woke Up Like This'

Sara Ali Khan is on a wanderlust spree in the US. Not only that, the Atrangi Re actress has actively been updating her fans with glimpses from her trip through her Instagram stories. Undoubtedly, her intriguing travelogue is bound to set travel goals for her fans and admirers.

Recently, Sara took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself looking visibly groggy and exhausted yet pretty. She wore a green co-ord set and paired it with a black and white printed shrug. Carrying a polythene bag and neck pillow in one hand and sipping coffee with the other, Sara stood outside a hotel in Atlanta, Georgia along with her luggage. She wrote, “I truly woke up like this. Jet lag is real.”

A few hours later, Sara shared another video but this time from Pleasanton, California where she was seen donning the same outfit and clutching to the same pink pillow in her hand. “Many hours later… Clearly, I’m loyal to the pillow and the outfit #traveldiaries,” she wrote. The camera also briefly showcased the luxurious house she visited. In the background, the actress can also be heard talking to someone as she said, “Hello Aunty! Kaise hai Aap?(Hello Aunty! How are you)”

In the next picture that Sara shared, the actress can be seen taking a leisurely nap on an airplane in a comfy grey hoodie while on her way to New York. She also had an eye mask with a rainbow-colored heart printed on it. This time, the Love Aaj Kal actress wrote, “4th night on a flight with my mask and pillow. ready to go’”

However, in her most recent set of pictures, Sara can be seen relishing various delectable dishes and posing with her friends in a swanky Chinese restaurant. Not to mention, the actress looked absolutely pretty in a black ensemble and a pair of trendy glasses. She captioned the story, “It’s been a hot minute since I ate hot food that wasn’t plane muselli.” She also added, “Welcome to NYC”.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Gaslight along with Vikrant Massey.

