Sara Ali Khan is 'Smug as a Ladybug' in Sizzling Thigh-High Slit Outfit, See Hot Pics

Be it Sara Ali Khan’s massive closet of striking blouses and kurtas, bikini tops or a laid-back dungaree, her sartorial lineup often has something unique to offer. On Wednesday afternoon, Sara Ali Khan channelled her inner diva in a black off-shoulder top that was paired with a maroon high-waisted skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. She opted for a minimal approach to keep her look simple yet elegant.

With a silver arrow patch wrapped around her off-shoulder sleeves, Sara paired her off-duty look with statement creeper heels that ended just inches above her ankle. Minimal makeup, perfectly lined eyebrows, and a neatly braided hairdo rounded off her entire look. The youngster called herself, “Smug as a lady bug,” while sharing her new look online via Instagram. Take a look at the post here:

Within less than an hour, the post amassed over a lakh likes on the photo-sharing application leaving many impressed with her keen fashion sense. This comes just days after Sara Ali Khan shared a beachy photo alongside her Coolie No.1 co-star, Varun Dhawan. Flaunting her curves in a neon bikini, the duo shared a contagious smile as the camera captured them. Both Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan were in Goa to attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2022. Apart from Sara, even Varun shared a photo along with Khan on his Instagram stories.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan last shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai’s romantic fantasy film, Atrangi Re. She is now gearing up to share the screen space alongside actor Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-untitled movie. Although not much about the plot is known, it is touted to be a romantic drama. In addition to this, Sara Ali Khan also has Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey.

