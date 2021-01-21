Sara Ali Khan is Super Happy as She Satisfies Her Sweet Tooth in Maldives

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her mom actress Amrita Singh and younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara’s pictures from the island nation have been taking over the internet.

While Sara’s amazing pictures left everyone stunned, they have also been giving her fans some major travel goals. Now, Sara has shared an Insta story that showed her relishing a plate full of Belgian chocolate cake topped with berries. She is wearing a multicoloured strappy dress and happily posing for the camera. The feast also includes a sizzling crab steak served with greens, cherry tomatoes and a lemon wedge.

Sara also shared a picture with her mom and wrote, “I Love You, Mom.”

The mother-daughter duo looks super adorable as they pose for the lens. Fans are speculating that the man behind the lens is Ibrahim.

Earlier in the day, the 25-year-old actor shared a snap featuring herself with mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim with a picture-perfect background. Sara also expressed her joy of holidaying with family in rhyming lines. She wants to travel the 7 seas with both of them as it is said that best things come in threes.

The pic has garnered 9,80,618 likes in less than a day. While many fans dropped heart emojis on the post, others have commented awesome, beautiful and so on.

On the work front, Sara had been busy shooting for Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara plays a double role in the film. The film is expected to hit the theatres this year.

Sara’s last movie outing was opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. The film was a remake of the 90s hit movie featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Both the films were directed by David Dhawan. The project also starred Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Javed Jafferi and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.