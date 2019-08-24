Friends need other friends in life and Sara Ali Khan turned out to be the ideal kind for Kartik Aaryan when she visited the latter's father, hospitalised in Mumbai. Paparazzi Manav Mangalni shared images of the actress from the hospital, where she was spotted with Kartik, going in and coming out.

The sweet gesture invited a lot of loving comments from all quarters. One fan wrote, "Sara is a warm hearted person," while another one reacted by drawing hearts and expressing concern for Kartik's father.

Coming back to Kartik and Sara, the duo walked close by and Kartik was seemingly worried. The cause of the actor's father's hospitalisation is not known but we hope it is nothing of a serious nature. Check out the duo's pics from outside the hospital where Kartik's father is reportedly hospitalised:

Sara is back in Mumbai after shooting for some portion of her upcoming film Coolie No 1, which is opposite Varun Dhawan. The first look poster of the David Dhawan directorial was launched recently. Sara portrays the character played by Karisma Kapoor in the 1995 film. The reboot set for May 1, 2020 release.

Kartik too unveiled the posters of his sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on social media. he will step into Akshay Kumar's shoes in the horror comedy.

