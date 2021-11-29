Sara Ali Khan is the Quintessential Bollywood Heroine in Green Saree in Atrangi Re New Song Chaka Chak

Sara Ali Khan is living her dreams. The actress had a filmi upbringing, thanks to her Bollywood star parents, and dreamt of becoming an actress herself. One project after another, 26-year-old has been fulfilling her dreams ever since her debut with Kedarnath in 2018. After starring in projects like Simmba and Love Aaj Kal, she will soon be seen in Atrangi Re, costarring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

The first song from the Aanand L Rai directorial is out, showing Sara do everything she’s dreamed of as a Bollywood heroine. Dresses in a lime green saree, the actress, playing a girl from Bihar, can be seen dancing her heart out, flaunting moves that are as desi as it gets.

The song, titled Chaka Chak, is set in a South Indian wedding function where Sara is seen singing and dancing in a courtyard decorated with flowers. It seems to be the engagement of Dhanush’s character. Sharing the song on Instagram, Sara wrote in her typical rhyming style, “Bihar Ki chori ka nikla Gaana. Ab har shaadi par yahi bajana. Guarantee majaa aana."

The song is composed, arranged and produced by AR Rahman, sing by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics from Irshad Kamil. The film marks Rahman’s second collaboration with Aanand L Rai post Raanjhanaa. The album consists of a fusion of folk and classical songs. Music maestro A.R. Rahman has composed a foot-tapping and soulful album for the film with songs written by Irshad Kamil.

The Aanand L Rai directorial will bring you an original and soul-stirring story from the core of India’s heartland. A wholesome Indian entertainer that will make you feel every emotion in the book, the movie has been penned by Himanshu Sharma. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Aanand L Rai and Cape Of Good Films present Atrangi Re, a Colour Yellow production, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai is coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

