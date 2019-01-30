LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Is Vacationing in Kenya with Mother Amrita Singh, See Pics

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from her wild retreat to the Kenyan Masai Mara National Reserve on Instagram.

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sara Ali Khan Is Vacationing in Kenya with Mother Amrita Singh, See Pics
Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
With no immediate work commitments pestering her, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan decided to take a break in the wilderness of Africa. As per her latest Instagram posts, Sara is on a holiday in Kenya with her mother Amrita Singh.

Simmba and Kedarnath star posted pictures of mother-daughter duo holidaying together in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. The pictures, with the sun setting in the horizon, offer silhouetted frames of both Sara and Amrita.



Sara was last seen in Simmba in which she starred opposite Ranveer Singh. The film turned out to be a huge hit and earned more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. Earlier, she made her debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, which was also successful at the box office.

Like a true celebrity, Sara is adept at grabbing eyeballs. Be it her recent gym videos, candid interviews with industry veterans or link-up rumours with Kartik Aaryan, she seems to be doing everything dead-on to sustain a dedicated fan-following.

About recent news, there were also rumours of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan sharing screen space in Love Aaj Kal 2, which would be directed by Imtiaz Ali, writer-director of Love Aaj Kal (2009).

Follow @News18Movies for more




Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram