Sara Ali Khan Is Vacationing in Kenya with Mother Amrita Singh, See Pics
Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from her wild retreat to the Kenyan Masai Mara National Reserve on Instagram.
Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
With no immediate work commitments pestering her, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan decided to take a break in the wilderness of Africa. As per her latest Instagram posts, Sara is on a holiday in Kenya with her mother Amrita Singh.
Simmba and Kedarnath star posted pictures of mother-daughter duo holidaying together in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. The pictures, with the sun setting in the horizon, offer silhouetted frames of both Sara and Amrita.
Sara was last seen in Simmba in which she starred opposite Ranveer Singh. The film turned out to be a huge hit and earned more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. Earlier, she made her debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, which was also successful at the box office.
Like a true celebrity, Sara is adept at grabbing eyeballs. Be it her recent gym videos, candid interviews with industry veterans or link-up rumours with Kartik Aaryan, she seems to be doing everything dead-on to sustain a dedicated fan-following.
About recent news, there were also rumours of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan sharing screen space in Love Aaj Kal 2, which would be directed by Imtiaz Ali, writer-director of Love Aaj Kal (2009).
