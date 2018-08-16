English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sara Ali Khan joins Instagram ahead of big Bollywood debut
Sara Ali Khan has finally joined Instagram two days after her 23rd birthday.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is finally on Instagram.
The 23-year-old shared her maiden post on August 15 — Independence Day — two days after her birthday.
Sara, who will foray into Bollywood alongside Sushant Singh in Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film Kedarnath, shared an image of her ancestor (from the paternal side), Rabindranath Tagore with the lyrics of the Indian national anthem written next to it.
Notably, Sara’s grandmother veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is related to the Nobel laureate, who had penned Jana Gana Mana in 1911.
The star-kid captioned the image: “Happy Independence Day #merabharatmahan#proudtobeindian #jaihind”
Within 21 hours of joining the photo-sharing app, Sara has amassed 246,000 followers, which include actors Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.
Though she has been a social media darling for a while now, with innumerable dedicated fan pages and her images of parties and vacations breaking the internet every once in a while, Sara had maintained a distance from the media glare thus far.
However, much like Jahnvi, Sara has joined Instagram ahead of her big Bollwood debut. After Kedarnath, Sara will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.
