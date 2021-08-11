Sara Ali Khan Joins the Action with Veerangana Force in Assam, Shares First Look of Mission Frontline

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in action with the Veerangana Force in Assam in the new discovery+ original ‘Mission Frontline. The actress unveiled the poster of ‘Mission Frontline’ on Wednesday on Instagram. The audience will get to see her in a never-seen-before avatar performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India’s first female commando unit to tackle rising crime against women in the state.

Veerangana Force was launched in November 2012, after a year’s training in Tamil Nadu. They are a group of women commando force of the Assam Police. They have been trained in ‘silent drill’ known only to US marines, martial arts, bike riding, horse riding, use of weapons to take on eve-teasers, or anyone trying to harm women’s modesty. They wear black uniforms and violet caps.

Last week Sara had shared a video with a bandage on her nose, which she later removed to reveal her bleeding nose. “Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine ," the actress wrote in the caption of the post. Sara lovingly calls her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘Iggy’. Fans expressed concern in the comment section of the post and asked if she was alright.

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The movie was a remake of the 1995 film of the same name with the original featuring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan. She will be next seen in director Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The musical drama has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though it is expected to be released later this year.

