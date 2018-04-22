GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan Burn The Dance Floor At a Wedding Reception

The likes of Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan impressed one and all with their scintillating dance moves.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2018, 12:09 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan Burn The Dance Floor At a Wedding Reception
Image: Instagram/ Namrata Zakaria
Bollywood biggies poured in large numbers last night to attend the wedding reception of Saudamini Mattu, CEO of designer label Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. The likes of Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia and Amrita Singh were snapped on Saturday night.

While several photographs and videos have surfaced on the internet, the best ones are undeniably those that feature celebrities burning the dance floor with their groovy moves.

In one video, KJo can be seen moving to his favourite track Radha from his film Student of the Year featuring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. As Karan danced and won hearts, the likes of Jaya Bachchan, Sunita Kapoor and Abu Jani looked mesmerised by his moves and entered the dance floor to bless the filmmaker-producer.



In another video, Sara Ali Khan takes to the stage and performs on the sensuous track Saath samundar paar from the film Viswatma. The song was originally picturised on Divya Bharti, Sunny Deol, Chunky Pandey and Gulshan Grover among others.



In yet another video snippet, Shweta Nanda Bachchan can be seen moving to the tunes of Pallu Latke from the film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

She's got em in her genes! Super fun #shwetabachchan

A post shared by Namrata Zakaria (@namratazakaria) on



