Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur's Diwali Pics Will Light up Your Festivities

Sara Ali Khan shared happy family pics on social media as she wished her fans Happy Diwali.

October 27, 2019
Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur's Diwali Pics Will Light up Your Festivities
Image: Saif Ali Khan and family/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shared a happy Diwali wish with her fans on the occasion of the Holy festival that falls today, October 27. Sara shared family pictures featuring Saif Ali Khan, brothers Ibrahim and Taimur and Kareena Kapoor and going by the pics they sure had a blast during the night.

Sara and Kareena were dressed in ethnic wear, giving out major festive fashion goals. Meanwhile Saif too sported kurta-pyjama to compliment the ladies. Ibrahim and Taimur went casual, but looked adorable as they posed for happy pics together. The Pataudi family are sure to put a smile on your face. Check their Diwali celebration pics below:

Kumal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were also part of the celebratory night. The couple were seen arriving at the venue dressed in ethnic wear. Their daughter Innaya was seen wearing a cute ethnic dress at the party.

View this post on Instagram

Cute moment ❤❤❤ #innayakhemu with her pet dog

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Earlier, Sara had attended the Diwali party hosted by Jackky Bhagnani. She was spotted at the event hanging out with her Coolie No 1 co-actor Varun Dhawan. Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar were present at the venue too and the gang had all the Diwali fun.

