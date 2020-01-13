Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Spotted By Paparazzi Gazing Into Each Other's Eyes

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were recently spotted visiting their film's producers' office together.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 13, 2020, 7:27 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Spotted By Paparazzi Gazing Into Each Other's Eyes
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted together outside the Maddock Films' office on Saturday. Kartik and Sara will be next seen sharing screen space in Imtiaz Ali's directorial, which is expected to release on Valentine’s Day, and the two had gone to attend a meeting with the makers.

In the pictures, the actors, called 'Sartik' by paps, are seen gazing into each other's eyes and fans can't get over the cuteness. Kartik was wearing a blue blazer over a white shirt along with trousers and white sneakers. Sara, on the other hand, looked graceful in an all-white ethnic outfit.

A fan commented, “This really made my day!” “Best thing on the Internet today!,” another user wrote. Some fans even demanded for the posters and trailers of their film.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan said that he wanted to work with Sara ever since the actress revealed on Koffee with Karan that she has a crush on the actor. "Ever since Sara took my name on Koffee with Karan, I wanted us to work together," he said.

The upcoming romantic drama is said to be a sequel to the 2009 Love Aaj Kal, which starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

