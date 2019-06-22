Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Spotted with Covered Faces in Shimla, Oblige Fans with Photos

This is not the first time that Sara and Kartik have made a public appearance with covered faces. They were last spotted similarly on Eid in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Spotted with Covered Faces in Shimla, Oblige Fans with Photos
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in Shimla. (Image: Instagram/Manav Manglani)
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who are currently shooting the sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s hit 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, were recently spotted in Shimla with covered faces.

Despite Sara covering her face with a red dupatta and Kartik with a black bandana, their fans eventually recognised them. The actors were then gracious enough to pose for photos but without coming out of their disguise. Before heading to Shimla, Kartik and Sara have notably shot portions for the film in Delhi, Rajasthan and Mumbai.

However, this is not the first time that Sara and Kartik have made a public appearance with covered faces. They were last spotted similarly on Eid in Mumbai. Kartik had even shared an image of their outing, on which filmmaker Farah Khan famously commented, “Best uv ever looked (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Kartik was last seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Laxman Utekar’s debut film Luka Chuppi. He will next be seen in the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Sara will star opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1, which will release in May 2020. It will be directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan, who also helmed the 1995 original starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

