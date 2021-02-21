Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra Attend Manish Malhotra's Star-studded Party

Designer Manish Malhotra threw a grand Saturday-night party which saw many stars in attendance. Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar were in the audience. The group posed for a stunning photograph, which Manish shared on his Instagram account.

In the picture, Kiara, Sara and Parineeti can be seen twinning in white. On the other hand, Rakul wore a stunning blue dress. Karan and Manish too looked dapper in a denim jacket and hoodie respectively. The designer captioned the picture, "The perfect Saturday night."

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share pictures of the stas in attendance. He wrote, "Saturday Night Live at @manishmalhotra05."

He also shared a video of Rakul Preet Singh entering Manish Malhotra's residence.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently announced three new talents through his agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency. the new talents constitute Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri, Guilty actor Dhairya Karwa and Dhairya Karwa who will appear in '83. The fourth talent is yet to be announced.

On the other hand, among the attendees, Parineeti Chopra has the first release. The actress will be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta' The Girl on the Train. The film is based on Paula Hawkin's best selling book of the same name. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film will release on Netflix on February 26.