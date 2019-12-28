Sara Ali Khan Longing for the Backwaters on Kerala Trip is All of Us

Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing with her BFF down south to keep the hustle bustle of Bollywood at bay. The Kedarnath actress is an avid social media user and often treats fans with the pictures from her trips.

A day after sharing her sizzling pool-side photo with bestie Kamya Aror, Sara has posted another series of photos from her trip. Wearing a baby-pink sleeveless Lucknowi chikankari sharara suit, the Simmba actress looked breath-taking in her sun kissed pictures. She wrote, "Take me back to the backwaters already."

Before leaving for the vacation, Sara celebrated Christmas with father Saif Ali Khan and family. She had shared photographs with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and written, "Red nose reindeer, White snowflake, Virgin eggnog, Christmas cake, Get the party started, It's Christmas Eve for heaven's sake!"

She later shared a photo with a Christmas tree and wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone!"

Sara made her Bollywood debut last December with the Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath. The film also starred Sushant Singh Rajput.

She will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 superhit comedy of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. She will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film opposite Kartik Aaryan.

