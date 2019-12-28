Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Longing for the Backwaters on Kerala Trip is All of Us

A day after sharing her sizzling pool-side photo, Sara Ali Khan has posted another series of photos from her trip down south.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sara Ali Khan Longing for the Backwaters on Kerala Trip is All of Us
Image: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing with her BFF down south to keep the hustle bustle of Bollywood at bay. The Kedarnath actress is an avid social media user and often treats fans with the pictures from her trips.

A day after sharing her sizzling pool-side photo with bestie Kamya Aror, Sara has posted another series of photos from her trip. Wearing a baby-pink sleeveless Lucknowi chikankari sharara suit, the Simmba actress looked breath-taking in her sun kissed pictures. She wrote, "Take me back to the backwaters already."

View this post on Instagram

Take me back to the backwaters already ☀️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Before leaving for the vacation, Sara celebrated Christmas with father Saif Ali Khan and family. She had shared photographs with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and written, "Red nose reindeer, White snowflake, Virgin eggnog, Christmas cake, Get the party started, It's Christmas Eve for heaven's sake!"

She later shared a photo with a Christmas tree and wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone!"

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas everyone ❄️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara made her Bollywood debut last December with the Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath. The film also starred Sushant Singh Rajput.

She will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 superhit comedy of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. She will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram