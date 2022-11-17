CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiMurder#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Movies » Sara Ali Khan Looks Adorable in Pink Saree On The Sets Of Her Next Film
1-MIN READ

Sara Ali Khan Looks Adorable in Pink Saree On The Sets Of Her Next Film

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 13:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Keeping it all minimal, she just added a pair of golden jhumki and braided her hair from the front.

Keeping it all minimal, she just added a pair of golden jhumki and braided her hair from the front.

Her desi vibe broke the internet as soon as she posted these pictures.

Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan continues to rule our hearts with her acting as well as her great social media presence. The diva keeps taking our breath away with her sizzling pictures and fun videos.

Recently, the actress treated her fans to a bundle of pictures from the sets of her upcoming film. She looks absolutely adorable in her bubble-pink saree. While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow.”

RELATED NEWS

Her desi vibe broke the internet as soon as she posted these pictures. Keeping it all minimal, she just added a pair of golden jhumki and braided her hair from the front. After a few slides, there was a picture that flaunted her inner Poo because of the backless blouse with tie-up detailing.

According to reports, the photos were taken on the sets of Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. The actress and Vicky Kaushal completed filming for the film in January 2022, but they did not share any images from the set.

Sara has Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in addition to Laxman Utekar’s next. She is also working on two projects with Karan Johar. She was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 17, 2022, 13:31 IST
last updated:November 17, 2022, 13:31 IST