Sara Ali Khan Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Plunging Dress With Thigh-high Slit; Fans Call Her Hottest

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented and most-loved actresses in Bollywood currently. She began her acting career in 2018 with the romantic drama Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and the action comedy Simmba with Ranveer Singh in the lead. Both films were commercially successful. With only a few films to her credit until now, Sara has successfully made a space for herself in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress is an active social media user and often shares pictures of herself which always leave her fans in awe of her!

Just a while ago, taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan shared a new set of stunning blurr pictures in a plunging dress with thigh high-slit. The actress kept her shiny tresses open and her fans can’t get enough of the actress’ hot pics. Taking to the captions, she wrote, " Don’t lose it all in the blur of the stars seeing is deceiving, dreaming is believing ."

Check out the pics here:

Soon after the pics were shared, Sara’s auntie Soha Ali Khan took to the comments and wrote, “Oooooh ! Mahsha’Allah ❤️."

Scores of Sara’s fans too chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one fan wrote, “Oooh I love this you look sexy ❤️," another added, “Black Dress." A third fan added, “Hottest."

An avid social media user, the Love Aaj Kal actres often treats her fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. On Friday, the actress dropped a video in which she was seen travelling in a Mumbai local train. The video began with Sara informing her fans and followers that she was travelling in a local train along with her friends. She then added a dose of entertainment and fun to the clip with her poetry. The actress shared that even though it is a ‘pain’ to travel in crowded trains, she was doing it for time management.

“Namastey Darshako, jaise ke aap dekh sakte hai we are on a local train, because at this our traffic drives us insane, therefore we are enduring this back pain but no pain, no gain. Now, we are going to go and get a rickshaw from a random lane. See you soon, darshako!" she said. Later, in the video, Sara was also seen enjoying a rickshaw ride with one of her friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film in which she will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey in her pipeline. Besides this, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’ with Aditya Roy Kapoor.

