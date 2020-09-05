Sara Ali Khan Looks Stunning in Her 'Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo' Moment in the Pool

Actress Sara Ali Khan makes a pink splash in a couple of cool new pool snapshots that she posted on Saturday. In the Instagram pictures, the young actress wears a hot-pink bikini paired and heart-shaped dark shades. She tries focusing on a book, seated a pink tube in the swimming pool.

"Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo," she captioned her frames. Sara is a regular in sharing her bikini pictures and flaunting her love for the water.

The actress has been sharing pictures from her recent beach outings on Instagram. In the previous post, she can be seen enjoying the cool breeze by the beachside. The eye-catching part of her pictures was her blue lipstick. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Back to blue".

The actress will soon be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The actress also stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re". Shooting for the film is set to commence in October.