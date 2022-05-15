Sara Ali Khan Looks Stunning in Her Latest Monochrome Pictures, Fans Send Love; See Post

Sara Ali Khan has always had a very strong social media presence. The young actress, who was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re, has once again swept fans off her feet with her latest social media post. And this time, she is looking stunning even with monochrome pictures.

Taking to her Instagram, Sara Ali Khan posted a few pictures in a black dress that seems to have white collar along with a cute bow. It has a plunging neckline, and is backless. The actress shared black and white pictures wearing the dress, and she definitely is a hot mess here! The actress can make your Sunday better even with monochrome pictures and this post is the proof. Captioning it, Sara wrote just used the black spade emoji. Check out the post here:

Manish Malhotra commented on the pictures with heart emojis. Fans were also delighted to see her pictures. The post has already garnered over 300k likes.

Sara Ali Khan had also been giving us major vacation goals. The actress was in Kashmir for a few days and she posted regular updates. From trekking, to meditating by a river, she did it all, and also shared glimpses of her journey with her friends, fans and followers on social media. Sara also stayed at a camp, and had cooked dinner. She had given fans a peek of the food on her Instagram story. She truly turned into a ‘Kashmir ki Kali’.

Sara often leaves for small getaways and never forgets to treat fans with a glimpse of how she’s enjoying her time.

Sara Ali Khan is all set for her next. Directed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi fame, the film will have Vicky Kaushal romancing the young actress. Apart from this untitled film, she also has Gaslight in her kitty, which will co-star Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey

