2-min read

Sara Ali Khan, Mary Kom, KL Rahul Cheer for Virat Kohli and Divine in Song Sock Them

Vivian Fernandes aka Divine composed and sang an ICC World Cup campaign song for team India titled 'Sock Them.'

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan, Mary Kom, KL Rahul Cheer for Virat Kohli and Divine in Song Sock Them
Still of Virat Kohli in Sock Them, courtesy on YouTube
Vivian Fernandes aka Divine has composed a theme song to cheer India's ICC World Cup 2019 campaign, titled Sock Them. Fronted by Virat Kohli as the face of Indian cricket team, the song is Divine's version of a war cry. Sock Them released on June 1 online and in the lead up to India's first match against South Africa, seems like the beats have got the team hooked on to it.

The song is in collaboration with sports brand Puma, which is Divine's second single with the Germany-based company. They had earlier worked together in the 2017 song Suede Gully, featuring Neeti Mohan and artists Khasi Bloodz, Prabh Deep, Madurai Souljars and more.

The rap anthem has become a favourite of the Indian cricket squad as well. Cricketers KL Rahul and Suresh Raina responded to the song, and to Virat's performance in it, with a positive nod. Sharing his happiness on Twitter, KL Rahul wrote, "Our hardwork will do the talking. Ready to #SockThem, captain @imvkohli @viviandivine @pumacricket #CWC19 (sic)."




Suresh Raina also shared the track on his Twitter handle and wrote, "#SockThem on repeat and the josh is high! Exactly the anthem we needed for #CWC19. Lets #SockThem, @imvkohli! @pumacricket (sic)."




See other celebrity reactions here:









India will play their first match in the ICC World Cup against South Africa on June 5. Watch Sock Them video here:



