Sara Ali Khan Met Kartik Aaryan Way Before Ranveer Singh Played Cupid for Them
It was earlier said that Ranveer Singh was the one to introduce Sara Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan. However, Sara has a different story to tell.
The fondness of actress Sara Ali Khan towards Kartik Aaryan is something that everybody is aware of. The star kid first confessed about the same on the Karan Johar-hosted chat show Koffee With Karan. Later, it was revealed that Ranveer Singh decided to play cupid between them, and introduced Kartik and Sara at an award show.
However, on her recent appearance in the television show Pro Music Countdown, the Simmba actor revealed that she met Kartik before Ranveer introduced them. She confessed, “We kept up the lie to make Ranveer happy because he is a sweetheart.”
Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Her second film was Simmba, where she was cast opposite Ranveer. Sara is now gearing up for the third movie with Kartik Aaryan. The upcoming romance-drama, Love Aaj Kal is the reboot of the 2009 movie by the same name, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day.
Sara will be seen next in Coolie No 1. The movie, directed by David Dhawan, casts Varun Dhawan in the opposite lead. The upcoming project is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor-starrer Coolie No 1, will be hitting the silver screen on May 1.
