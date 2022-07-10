Sara Ali Khan Not Happy With Karan Johar for Talking About Her, Kartik Aaryan's Relationship in Public?

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan came back with its seventh season and the first episode was graced by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Talking about his controversial chat show on Bollywood, Karan had called his couch ‘the couch of manifestation’ and had seemed to confirm that actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, too, dated after appearing on his show. Now, the latest reports say that Sara is not happy about Karan talking about her personal life in public.

According to a source quoted by BollywoodLife, “Sara is not very happy with Karan speaking about her personal life in public as she wants the audience to focus only on her career graph. She is trying extremely hard to make her mark and this personal information about her life might shift the focus of the fans which she doesn’t want.”

The publication further quoted the source as saying, “It’s not that Sara will never talk to Karan or something or she very much upset but yes, she has the pinch of her personal life going out in public because she is a very dedicated actor and only wants people to talk about her films.”

For the uninitiated, in the previous season of Koffee With Karan, Sara said that he wants to date Kartik Aaryan. In a recent interview, Karan talked about how his Koffee couch manifested a lot of relationships including those of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik-Sara among others.

“I call this couch the couch of manifestation. I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name! Because Katrina on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky, then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia has mentioned Ranbir season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships!” the filmmaker told India Today.

Sara and Kartik were rumoured to be dating each other when they started filming for their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2. However, it was later reported that the actors parted ways.

