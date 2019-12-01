Sara Ali Khan Obliges Fans with Selfies, Hugs and Affection

Whenever Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan steps out, be it from her fitness routine or other reasons, a crowd of fans gather to click pictures with her. The young actress always makes it a point to acknowledge her fans' love and affection and spends time with them clicking selfies and signing autographs. A recent video shows how she hugged back a young fan who was too excited to see her and share frame with her.

Sara had stepped out of a salon in Mumbai yesterday, where the paparazzi had gathered to click her. A latest video shows how she, yet again, extended her warm side to the fans and hugged a girl. Sara's generosity is winning her applause on the web.

The young newcomer is often snapped pre-post her gymming sessions, and is currently pap’s favourite. The actress, too, doesn’t miss to greet her fans and the media and is often seen being friendly with them.

View this post on Instagram Counting down 12 days with the sweet #saraalikhan ❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 29, 2019 at 3:34am PST

In an earlier interview, Sara had opened up the reason for the same. She told the online portal miss Malini, “"Imagine the reverse which is, irrespective of how you are looking you walk out of the gym and there are seven photographers not clicking your photographs or 20 people not asking for selfies."

She also added, "If the seven-odd photographers standing outside your gym don't click your photographs, it worries you more and that could also be a problem you know." The actress also confessed that the time she has come into the industry, social media and media attention are a big deal.

The actress will be next seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.