1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Obliges Fans with Selfies, Hugs and Affection

Paparazzi's favourite muse Sara Ali Khan recently obliged her fans and media person with selfies and autographs. She was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. She even hugged an excited female fan.

News18.com

Updated:December 1, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan Obliges Fans with Selfies, Hugs and Affection
During a chat show, Koffee with Karan, Sara Ali Khan shared a story about her battle with PCOD. (Image: Instagram)

Whenever Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan steps out, be it from her fitness routine or other reasons, a crowd of fans gather to click pictures with her. The young actress always makes it a point to acknowledge her fans' love and affection and spends time with them clicking selfies and signing autographs. A recent video shows how she hugged back a young fan who was too excited to see her and share frame with her.

Sara had stepped out of a salon in Mumbai yesterday, where the paparazzi had gathered to click her. A latest video shows how she, yet again, extended her warm side to the fans and hugged a girl. Sara's generosity is winning her applause on the web.

View this post on Instagram

Wrote autograph and Instagram crashed 😿😿😿 #saraalikhan

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

The young newcomer is often snapped pre-post her gymming sessions, and is currently pap’s favourite. The actress, too, doesn’t miss to greet her fans and the media and is often seen being friendly with them.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Counting down 12 days with the sweet #saraalikhan ❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

In an earlier interview, Sara had opened up the reason for the same. She told the online portal miss Malini, “"Imagine the reverse which is, irrespective of how you are looking you walk out of the gym and there are seven photographers not clicking your photographs or 20 people not asking for selfies."

She also added, "If the seven-odd photographers standing outside your gym don't click your photographs, it worries you more and that could also be a problem you know." The actress also confessed that the time she has come into the industry, social media and media attention are a big deal.

The actress will be next seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan.

