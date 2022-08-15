Sara Ali Khan Obliges with Fans’ Requests, Poses for Selfies With Them After Returning From US; Watch

Sara Ali Khan was actively updating her fans with glimpses from her US trip through Instagram Stories. Undoubtedly, her intriguing travelogue was bound to set travel goals for her fans and admirers. Now the Love Aaj Kal actress is finally back in the tinsel town, she got the surprise of her lives when several fans thronged to the Mumbai airport to greet her. She even helped a fan take a selfie with her.

On Monday, Sara Ali Khan was clicked by Paparazzi exiting the Mumbai Airport. Sporting a stunning pink top and white pants seamlessly paired with a white jacket and pink sneakers, in a video posted by a Paparazzo Instagram handle, the Kedarnath actress was seen posing with fans for selfies and pictures. Owing to her humble gestures, several admirers of the talented actress commended her. One of them wrote, “Such a cutie and down to earth”, another one commented, “Such a sweetheart she is and so humble.”

Last week, Sara Ali Khan uploaded a bunch of pictures from her Alma Mater Columbia University in New York. In the snap, Sara was seen sitting on a bench, donning a red cap matched with a black crop top and colorful shorts. The actress stared nostalgically towards the campus. Her caption read, “Looking back with so much gratitude, fondness and nostalgia”. Then she had shared a video in which she panned the camera and showed the streets adjoining the campus of Columbia University. The actress also managed to capture a beautiful sunset. She wrote, “Throwback 2016.”

While in New York, Sara had also shared a montage reel on her social media platform to highlight all her favourite things in New York. The video showed the Kedarnath actress obsessing over her first sunrise, getting first coffee and first workout session. Then she was seen enjoying at Barry’s Bootcamp, Central Park, street-food and 5th Avenue with her friend, followed by some shopping. Later, she was seen entering the ‘Laduree’ and then ‘Mariebelle’. Soon, the day started to end while Sara enjoyed her first sunset and first moon too. Ahead, she was seen repeating the sunrise and Barry’s workout. The video ended with a picture of Sara, where she posed by sitting in the Washington Square Park. She wrote in her caption, “My favorite things in my favorite city.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to feature in Laxman Utekar’s untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal. Earlier this year, the duo wrapped up the shooting for the same and they had also shared the first look still and a note of thanks on Instagram. The still showed Sara and Vicky embracing while looking into each other’s eyes.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here