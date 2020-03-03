English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sara Ali Khan Offers Prayers at Varanasi, Shares Photos from Ganga Aarti

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

A day after sharing a picture of herself at one of the beaches in Maldives, Sara Ali Khan posted pictures from the ghats of the river Ganga in Varanasi.

Share this:

Actress Sara Ali Khan has quite a jet-setting life. A day after the Kedarnath actress shared a picture of herself at one of the beaches in Maldives, the star kid has posted pictures from the ghats of the river Ganga in Varanasi.

Dressed in an off-white salwar-kurta, Sara offered prayers at the Ganga Aarti in the holy city. In a series of pictures, she can be seen taking a boat ride, staring calmly at the river. She captioned it, "Ganga Nadi."

View this post on Instagram

Ganga Nadi 🙏🏻💙

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara also shared the glimpses of Ganga Aarti in her Instagram stories.

The actress, who has recently finished shooting for her upcoming romantic comedy Coolie No 1, seems to be always on the go. She started her New Year with a trip to Maldives with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi. Here are pictures from the happy vacation:

View this post on Instagram

I always got your back @luxnorthmale @ncstravels

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

The 25-year-old managed to pull a struggling run for her latest movie, Love Aaj Kal, a reboot of a 2009-movie of the same name. Both the movies were helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. The film is helmed by David Dhawan, who also directed the 1995-movie of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to release on May 1 this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story