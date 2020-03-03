Sara Ali Khan Offers Prayers at Varanasi, Shares Photos from Ganga Aarti

Actress Sara Ali Khan has quite a jet-setting life. A day after the Kedarnath actress shared a picture of herself at one of the beaches in Maldives, the star kid has posted pictures from the ghats of the river Ganga in Varanasi.

Dressed in an off-white salwar-kurta, Sara offered prayers at the Ganga Aarti in the holy city. In a series of pictures, she can be seen taking a boat ride, staring calmly at the river. She captioned it, "Ganga Nadi."

Sara also shared the glimpses of Ganga Aarti in her Instagram stories.

The actress, who has recently finished shooting for her upcoming romantic comedy Coolie No 1, seems to be always on the go. She started her New Year with a trip to Maldives with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi. Here are pictures from the happy vacation:

The 25-year-old managed to pull a struggling run for her latest movie, Love Aaj Kal, a reboot of a 2009-movie of the same name. Both the movies were helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. The film is helmed by David Dhawan, who also directed the 1995-movie of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to release on May 1 this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more