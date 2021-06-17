Sara Ali Khan on Her First Meet With Saif-Kareena's Newborn: 'He Smiled at Me and I Just Melted'

Sara Ali Khan always ensures to take time out for her family despite her busy schedule round the clock. A few months back, the actress had paid a visit to her father Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor’s second baby. Saif and Kareena, who are already parents to 4-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, had welcomed their second child on February 21. They are yet to reveal his face or name. Now, Sara has finally opened up about her first meet with the baby.

“He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted," Sara told us. “He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood (laughs). This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them."

Kareena and Saif, co-stars of films like Tashan and Omkara, married in 2012; Taimur was born in 2016. Saif Ali Khan has two older children with his first wife Amrita Singh- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

For Sara, her family is “everything." She may lead a very busy life but spending time with her mother and brother is her top priority. Sharing how lockdown brought her closer to them like never before, Sara said, “My mother is my whole entire universe. I’m very protective of my brother as well. And I think the only silver lining of the lockdown has been the amount of time we have gotten together. Because I was at Columbia University for three years and then Ibrahim was away studying for another three years. So, it’s been like six years since we actually lived in the same house."

“Even though Ibrahim is just about a 20-year-old boy who has his own set of friends and his PlayStation who he’d rather play with than gossip with his sister, just having him at home is just so comforting. And, Mom and I share a great equation, from watching TV together to hanging out and gossiping. It’s so important for me to get that time and go with them somewhere even if it’s Lonavala or Goa and just be able to stay in a villa with them. It’s like an amazing privilege to have," added Sara, who has been appointed as the face of ZEE5’s campaign ‘Dekhte Reh Jaogey’, under which the streaming platform is offering its annual subscription at Rs 499 and adding some of the finest TVF shows to its robust library.

While talking about the campaign, Sara said, “It’s a great privilege for me, especially since my debut film Kedarnath and what I consider like almost my other debut film Simmba are both available on ZEE5. So, I think it’s just a divine intervention because they have supported me and now it’s time for me to support them."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here