Sara Ali Khan on Her Kartik Aaryan 'Crush' Comment: Promise We Would Get Over This

Sara Ali Khan got tongues wagging when she announced that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan and wants to date the actor. Ever since, the two have been the focus of rumour mills. It also became a constant question for the actress at public appearances.Speaking about Kartik in her interview for Vogue's April edition Sara said that despite the fact that she was busy with her life, she was aware of the attention from boys. "If you knew all the thoughts I have but don’t do anything about, I promise we would get over this Kartik Aaryan thing," the magazine quoted her as saying.Sara made headlines when she had expressed her wish to date Kartik on an episode of Koffee with Karan. And when Kartik made his own Koffee With Karan debut, he had said in reply to Sara’s request that she just needs to tell him the time and place, and he’d be there. He had said that he would ask her out on a date as soon as he earns enough money, a condition put forward by Sara’s father, actor Saif Ali Khan, on Koffee With Karan.To add to the fun, actor Ranveer Singh had also introduced the two actors at a recent awards function. A video of their meeting, with Ranveer in the background, was circulated online.On the work front, currently, the two young actors are shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2.