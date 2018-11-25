Sara Ali Khan on Nepotism: It Will be Hypocritical For Me to Say That it Doesn't Exist

Sara Ali Khan stunned everybody with her confidence and upfront attitude when she made her debut on Koffee With Karan Season 6. The actress was candid and smart with her answers.The actress who's all set to make her debut in the Hindi film industry with Kedarnath in December took the nepotism debate heads on. In her recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Sara agreed that nepotism exists and she cannot run away from it."This(Nepotism) has become a conversation back home recently more than it was, this word nepotism a lot of people talk about and I don't think I can run away from that. I think it will be hypocritical and wrong for me to say that it doesn't exist,” said Sara.Talking about the advantages one has being a celebrity kid, Sara exclaimed, "There are perks of being an insider. The main perk is access. I could go to Rohit sir's office and say, sir, would you please consider me for Simmba. That's a privilege. So the access that my parents have worked so hard to enable me to have is not something I can deny or something that I can run away from.”Having said that, the actress also added that if a 'star kid' (the term she said she hates) isn't good, they'll be asked to leave.On the work front, Sara's first film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajpur will release on December 21st. Following this, her second film Simmba with Ranveer Singh will the hit the screens a week later on December 28.