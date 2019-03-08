Sara Ali Khan on stepmother Kareena Kapoor: Anyone Who Makes My Father Happy Makes Me Happy

Sara Ali Khan has expressed her admiration for her stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan time and again in several interviews ever since she made her debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.Gushing about the Jab We Met actor, she told Filmfare in a recent interview, “I’ve been an avid Kareena Kapoor fan. So even today there’s an element of surprise that Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is my stepmother. People say I willed it to happen. I must have.”Talking about their personal equation, she said, “I was clear from the beginning that anyone who makes my father happy – not specifically Kareena – makes me happy. Anyone, he loves, I love. I don’t need to know who that person is. It’s about my father. Having said that, Kareena and I became friends and have a healthy equation regardless of the fact that we’ve conducted ourselves with dignity.”Giving her mother Amrita Singh the credit for her happy relationship with Kareena, Sara added, “It’s also easy for me to love and accept Kareena because I have a mom, who makes me feel everything’s fine. She got me ready for my father’s wedding with Kareena. So when you have a mother saying, ‘Yeh earrings mat peheno, doosri chandbali peheno’... and if that’s the vibe at home, then you’re comfortable enough to take anything on.”Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara is yet to announce her next project. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.