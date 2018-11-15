English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput: I Couldn’t Have Done Any of It Without Him
Sara Ali Khan says Sushant Singh Rajput has been the most helpful person she has had.
Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput have already begun promoting their upcoming film Kedarnath. (Image: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan)
Loading...
Sara Ali Khan, who will be making her Bollywood in Abhishek Kapoor’s forthcoming film Kedarnath, is all praises for her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.
The two actors recently visited the set of reality TV show Indian Idol to promote their film, which is based on the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.
Talking about her experience of shooting her first film, Sara said, “I have no idea how I have done this film. I have tried my best but I feel I couldn’t have done any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person I have had,” reports ANI.
“There were days when I was lost and scared as it’s the first time I am facing the camera but he has been hands on. Sushant also helped me improve my Hindi and whatever little I speak, he has taught me. He has helped me a lot,” she added.
Sara also shared photos with Sushant on Instagram before their appearance on Indian Idol. “Thank you for being constantly helpful, always cheerful and consistently encouraging! Today was a major day for me, and none of it would be possible without you! ," she captioned them.
The film’s trailer, which was launched on Monday, has been severely criticised by BJP leaders and Hindu priests, who have been offended by the love story of a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl. Accusing Kedarnath of promoting ‘love jihad’, they are demanding that it be banned from screening across India.
Originally slated to release in June, Kedarnath will now open on December 7.
Interestingly, Sara’s second film, Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh, will release in the same month, on December 28.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The two actors recently visited the set of reality TV show Indian Idol to promote their film, which is based on the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.
Talking about her experience of shooting her first film, Sara said, “I have no idea how I have done this film. I have tried my best but I feel I couldn’t have done any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person I have had,” reports ANI.
“There were days when I was lost and scared as it’s the first time I am facing the camera but he has been hands on. Sushant also helped me improve my Hindi and whatever little I speak, he has taught me. He has helped me a lot,” she added.
Sara also shared photos with Sushant on Instagram before their appearance on Indian Idol. “Thank you for being constantly helpful, always cheerful and consistently encouraging! Today was a major day for me, and none of it would be possible without you! ," she captioned them.
The film’s trailer, which was launched on Monday, has been severely criticised by BJP leaders and Hindu priests, who have been offended by the love story of a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl. Accusing Kedarnath of promoting ‘love jihad’, they are demanding that it be banned from screening across India.
Originally slated to release in June, Kedarnath will now open on December 7.
Interestingly, Sara’s second film, Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh, will release in the same month, on December 28.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Sends Its Best Wishes to the Newlyweds
- Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath Pre-wedding Details Revealed, Rituals to Start From This Date
- #DeepVeerKiShaadi: Check Out All Inside Photos of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Wedding
- Amazon Split HQ2: What is The Cost of The Investment Heading to Long Island City And Arlington?
- Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde Brutally Trolled for Defending Sreesanth on Washing Utensils
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...