Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput: I Couldn’t Have Done Any of It Without Him

Sara Ali Khan, who will be making her Bollywood in Abhishek Kapoor’s forthcoming film Kedarnath, is all praises for her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.The two actors recently visited the set of reality TV show Indian Idol to promote their film, which is based on the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.Talking about her experience of shooting her first film, Sara said, “I have no idea how I have done this film. I have tried my best but I feel I couldn’t have done any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person I have had,” reports ANI.“There were days when I was lost and scared as it’s the first time I am facing the camera but he has been hands on. Sushant also helped me improve my Hindi and whatever little I speak, he has taught me. He has helped me a lot,” she added.Sara also shared photos with Sushant on Instagram before their appearance on Indian Idol. “Thank you for being constantly helpful, always cheerful and consistently encouraging! Today was a major day for me, and none of it would be possible without you! ," she captioned them.The film’s trailer, which was launched on Monday, has been severely criticised by BJP leaders and Hindu priests, who have been offended by the love story of a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl. Accusing Kedarnath of promoting ‘love jihad’, they are demanding that it be banned from screening across India.Originally slated to release in June, Kedarnath will now open on December 7.Interestingly, Sara’s second film, Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh, will release in the same month, on December 28.