Sara Ali Khan Pens Down Emotional Poem for Amrita Singh, Calls Her 'Mommy No 1'

Actress Sara Ali Khan has penned an emotional poem for her mother Amrita Singh, and said that she is her "anchor, inspiration and the magician that takes away all tension".

Sara took to Instagram on Sunday to show her hidden talent, which she dubbed as "Sara ki shayari".

"Mirror mirror -- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us -- is I always want her attention. She, on the other hand, is full of love, hugs and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention. My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension," she wrote in the post, referring to her mother as "Mommy No 1".

"She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can't be much apprehension -- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension," added Sara.

Sara posted it with hashtags -- #AmritaKiBeti, #SaraKiShayari, #GotItFromMyMama, #LikeMotherLikeDaughter and #MommyNo1.

Along with the appreciation post for her mother, Sara shared a couple of pictures of herself with Amrita and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In one picture, Sara and Amrita are twinning in white, while the other one shows them in red attire, which they wore during Diwali. A second set of images also includes Sara's brother, Ibrahim.

On the film front, Sara will soon be seen in remake of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and in director Imtiaz Ali's next which is said to be a sequel to Love Aaj Kal.

