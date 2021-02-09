Sara Ali Khan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Her ‘Whole World’ AKA Mom Amrita Singh

On mother Amrita Singh's birthday today, Sara Ali Khan shared a heartfelt post. The veteran actress celebrates her birthday on February 9 and this year, she has turned 63. On Tuesday, Sara decided to wish her mother in the cutest way possible. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of pictures of herself, the birthday girl and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The pictures are seemingly from their recent trip to the exotic tropical destination, Maldives. In the pictures, the trio is seen striking poses for the camera in colour-coordinated outfits. The first picture shows Sara and Amrita all smiles for the camera. The next two pictures have Ibrahim wedged between the two ladies as they all squeeze closer to hug each other.

Sara penned an adorable message with beautiful photos to make her mom feel special on the occasion. She thanked her mother for being her mirror and giving her strength and inspiration. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my whole world. I lo-blue the most." She also accompanied the post with hashtags #likemotherlikedaughter, #twinning, #blessed, #winning, #soulsisters, #bosslady, #beautifulmaa and #travelbuddy.

Additionally, Sara took to her Instagram stories to add more memories to the special day. Sara mined into her archives and picked some of the most priceless gems all the way from her childhood to present day. She shared a photocollage featuring some of her most fond moments with her mom and wrote, "Best mom ever."

About Amrita’s last screen appearance, she was seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla.Amrita essayed the role of Rani Kaur. The 2019 film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in main roles.

Sara, on the other hand, is gearing for Aanand L Rai's next titled Atrangi Re. She will play dual roles in the film. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, who will be seen as leads in the film, wrapped up shooting by end of December, last year. AR Rahman has composed the music of the film.