Sara Ali Khan: People Told Me I've Willed Kareena Kapoor In My Life

In a recent interview with Jitesh Pillai, Sara opens up about Kareena Kapoor Khan. Reveals her fun side in the show's promo.

Updated:January 28, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram and Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram
Only two films old in the Hindi film industry, Sara Ali khan seems to be gelling well with the fans and industry veterans alike. All thanks to her girl-next-door image and devil-may-care attitude. In a recent interview with Jitesh Pillai for Famously Filmfare, the promo for which was released recently, Sara was seen giving back to the seasoned journalist, who threw some tricky questions at her.

On being asked about her step-mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan, she replied that it was indeed her 'karma' that Poo (Kareena’s character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) became her step-mother. “People tell me that you have willed this to happen. You have been such a die-hard Kareena fan that you have willed her into your life. And this is what you get”, she said finishing off with a genuine laughter.



Sara has a knack for taking questions head-on and gives them her own hilarious twist. Surely, she has some more interesting things to talk about on the show. We will get to see some more of the actress’ fun side once the episode come out.

