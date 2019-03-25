LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sara Ali Khan Playfully Screams Kartik Aaryan's Name and the Actor Can't Stop Blushing

First, a video supposedly showing the two of them kissing went viral and, then a clip of the two actors riding a bike and a now a video of Sara shouting Kartik's name in public is making rounds on the Internet.

News18.com

Updated:March 25, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan Playfully Screams Kartik Aaryan's Name and the Actor Can't Stop Blushing
Images: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have become the talk of the town. Now that they are shooting for Imtiaz Ali's film, Love Aaj Kal 2 pictures and videos of the two from the film sets are making their way to social media. First, a video supposedly showing the two of them kissing went viral and, then a clip of the two actors riding a bike, and now, a video of Sara shouting Kartik's name in public is making rounds on the Internet.

In the video, the two can be seen sharing an inside joke when Sara shouts the actor's name aloud and out of embarrassment, Kartik covers Sara's mouth with his hand.



Sara made headlines when she had expressed her wish to date Kartik on an episode of Koffee with Karan. And when Kartik made his own Koffee With Karan debut, he had said in reply to Sara’s request that she just needs to tell him the time and place, and he’d be there. He had said that he would ask her out on a date as soon as he earns enough money, a condition put forward by Sara’s father, actor Saif Ali Khan, on Koffee With Karan.

To add to the fun, actor Ranveer Singh had also introduced the two actors at a recent awards function. A video of their meeting, with Ranveer in the background, was circulated online.

On the work front, Kartik is currently enjoying the success of Luka Chuppi which had crossed Rs 75 crore at the domestic box office in just two weeks.

