Sara Ali Khan Poses in Beautiful Banarasi Dupatta on Raisina Hill to Wish Happy Republic Day

Sara Ali Khan was in Delhi not long ago to shoot for her upcoming film Atrangi Re. The actress seemed to have clicked some photos with the film's director Aanand L Rai during her Delhi stint, which came in handy on Republic Day.

The actress has posted photos showing her posing with the director on Raisina Hill, in front of the President's House. She is in her signature white chikankari kurta, paired with a bright pink Banarasi dupatta. We don't know if the look was for a scene of her film, but it sure fit perfectly with the republic Day mood.

Sharing the photos with Aanand L Rai on Instagram, Sara conveyed her wishes for Republic Day in Hindi. Take a look:

Several other celebrities took to social media to extend greetings as the country marked its 72nd Republic Day. Wishing peace and prosperity, megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted some pictures of himself early on Tuesday. Actor Sonu Sood, who became a national hero of sorts also wished and on 72nd Republic Day and encouraged them to change a life. Mohanlal too extended wishes on the day.

Sara and her co-stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar had been shooting Atrangi Re in Delhi last year. They had shared photos of shooting in Agra, in front of the Taj Mahal.

