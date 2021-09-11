Sara Ali Khan Poses in Bright Yellow Swimsuit in New Pics from Maldives

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Saturday to share new pictures of herself from the Maldives, where was recently seen vacationing with her girl gang. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing in a bright yellow swimsuit. “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant," she wrote alongside the pictures.

In an earlier post, she can be seen enjoying jet skiing with her friends Sara Vaisoha and Kamya Arora. Sharing the video, Sara couldn’t control her inner poetess as she penned a funny poem in the caption. A part of her caption reads “Hum nikle on our jet Ski. Khaara samundar yes, the salty sea. Adventure time for hum three. Hair flying, choppy waves but feeling so free. Laughing, screaming, singing I feel is the key."

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Pawan Kriplani’s directorial Gaslight. The film will also feature Vikrant Massey in lead roles. Actress Chitrangda Singh is also speculated to be seen playing a parallel lead in the film. She will be also seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The shooting is done and the film is expected to hit the theatres next year in February.

