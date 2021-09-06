CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sara Ali Khan Poses with Sunset in the Backdrop in This Pic from Maldives

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Monday to share a picture of herself from the Maldives with sunset in the backdrop. The actress can be seen dressed in a white shirt and black bottom. “In the expectation of wonderful things to happen in the future, one doesn’t hear the sound of the wind and sea, the breath and heartbeat this instant,” Sara wrote in the caption with sunflower, sun, hug and sunset emojis.

In an earlier post, the actress shared a gorgeous video of herself twirling in traditional Ladakhi clothes called Goncha. In the video, Sara can be seen twirling in the Goncha, as well as traditional Ladakhi jewellery. The camera panned to show the beautiful scenic location and then landed on her, as she enjoyed the beauty of the place. The romantic track Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum from Silsila starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan also played in the video. She captioned the video, “Teri Baahon Ka Sahara Jo Mila Hai Is Bageeche Ka Kona Kona Khila Hai."

On the work front, Sara has a musical film Atrangi Re coming alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai film is scheduled for release in August this year. Sara is likely to feature in the upcoming mythological based superhero film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, led by Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

first published:September 06, 2021, 18:07 IST