Sara Ali Khan Posts Pre-Weight Loss Throwback Photo with a Fun Pun in the Caption

Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan has never shied away from talking about her weight issues. The actress grew up to be an obese child and lost all of it before joining Bollywood. Though she is not the only one to have taken the fat-to-fab journey, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has become a role model for many.

She has not only presented her weight gain issues in a positive light, her latest Instagram post also shows that the actress has some sense of humour about it. Sara shared a throwback picture of her with mom Amrita on Instagram, from the days when she was overweight, and captioned the picture, "Throwback to when I couldn't be thrownback #beautyinblack."

One of the people to comment on the picture was Sara's rumoured boyfriend and her upcoming film's co-star Kartik Aaryan, who wrote, "This girl looks like Sara Ali." Actress Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "What an amazing journey you’ve had!!! Hats off."

On the work front, Sara is currently busy with the filming of Coolie No 1, which is a reprise version of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer original. The actress will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan.

She will also be seen starring with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next film. The rumoured couple is often seen spending time together. Sara recently went to the airport to receive Aaryan, from where they went to hospital to meet his father.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.